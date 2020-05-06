Dolphins pursuing cleaning industry accreditation for Hard Rock Stadium

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have committed to receiving an accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) for Hard Rock Stadium.

The GBAC is a part of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association. The Dolphins have pledged to become the first public sports and entertainment venue to receive the STAR accreditation from the GBAC for its cleaning, disinfecting and disease prevention practices at the stadium.

“When our fans, players and staff are able to return to Hard Rock Stadium, we want them to have peace of mind that we’re doing everything we can to create the safest and healthiest environment possible,” Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement.

In order to become certified, the facility will need to meet a specific criteria to ensure proper cleaning procedures and disease prevention measures are in place and followed.