Dolphins sign fourth-rounder Solomon Kindley

Getty Images

Guard Solomon Kindley is the first member of the Dolphins’ 2020 draft class to sign his four-year rookie deal.

Kindley was the 111th overall pick of this year’s draft and the fifth pick of the fourth round. The Dolphins selected 11 players overall during last month’s draft.

Kindley started at right guard in 2017 and 2018 before flipping to the left side of the line for his final season at Georgia. He joined first-round tackle Austin Jackson and second-round guard Robert Hunt as draft additions to the Dolphins offensive line.

Miami also added center Ted Karras and guard Ereck Flowers in free agency as they worked to remake their line this offseason.