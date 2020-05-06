Donovan Smith: Tom Brady’s presence doesn’t change my job

Getty Images

Donovan Smith has started 79 of a possible 80 games in his career with the Buccaneers. In that time, the left tackle has protected Ryan Fitzpatrick in 10 games and Jameis Winston in the other 69.

Now, Smith has the honor of blocking for Tom Brady.

“I was super excited to hear it when we signed Brady and everything,” Smith said in a conference call with the team’s beat reporters, via Taylor Jenkins of the Pewter Report. “Basically me and my guys are going to have the opportunity to block for the greatest quarterback of all time, in NFL history. So I was super excited about it, and I was ready to go. It gave us something to look forward to with all of these things going on. In terms of the pandemic and everything, it just gave us a boost to look forward to come season time.”

So is there added pressure protecting Brady, who turns 43 in August?

Smith doesn’t think so.

“It doesn’t change my job,” Smith said. “Obviously, you’re there to do a job, and you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, regardless of who they put back there. But obviously, with the GOAT being back there, the level of play is heightened and he brings out the best in everybody. So I look forward to it as an O-Line.”