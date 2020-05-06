Drew Lock picking up offense “10 times as quick” as last year

Getty Images

The Broncos changed offensive coordinators this offseason, but the key player on their offense says the move to a virtual offseason program hasn’t hampered his ability to grasp Pat Shurmur’s offense.

Quarterback Drew Lock said that having a year of experience under his belt “is benefiting me in a lot of ways I didn’t necessarily expect” despite the change in coaches. As a result, Lock says he’s picking up things more quickly than when he was working at the team’s facility last year.

“There’s similar carry-over from the last one to where you can pocket that,” Lock said, via the team’s website. “You don’t necessarily have to study that as much because you’ve kind of already got that mindset down and know what they’re talking about as far as older stuff. But even the newer stuff I’m getting taught, it’s easier for me to learn because I’ve found the way that fits me best, as far as learning a new offense goes. Picking this one up has happened a little [faster] — I’d say, 10 times as quick as I did the first time.”

One thing Lock has enjoyed about learning Shurmur’s offense is that he sees “more opportunities for us to press the ball downfield” than he had as a rookie. With new additions at wide receiver like Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, it seems the Broncos are going to lean into those opportunities with all their might.