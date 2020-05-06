Eric DeCosta ducks questions about Antonio Brown

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson recently said he would be “happy” if the Ravens signed free agent receiver Antonio Brown, who has caught passes from the quarterback this offseason. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta was asked about that possibility last week.

DeCosta didn’t answer specifically about Brown but said the team had “a lot of time to build the best team we can build.”

On Wednesday, DeCosta again brushed off the question.

Only this time, he answered by naming seven receivers on the team’s roster.

“I love Willie Snead and Hollywood Brown, and we drafted Miles Boykin last year,” DeCosta said in a conference call with the team’s beat reporters, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “And I think that Chris Moore is one of the best special teams wide receivers in the league. We drafted Devin Duvernay this year [and] James Proche. We’ve got Jaleel Scott on the team. [He] competed for a spot. We’ve also got all these tight ends, and so, we think if you look at our team over the last two, three years, we’ve done a lot to address skill positions — targets for Lamar, guys that can make plays. We feel really, really good about that.

“We love the mix of personalities and players and the upside and leadership that we’ve got. And I think Lamar’s got great chemistry with those guys as well. We think our younger guys are going to continue to make a jump. Marquise is going to make another jump. I think Miles Boykin’s going to make a jump. And I think Mark Andrews is going to make a jump. So we’re excited about those guys. I think you take our tight ends and wideouts, you combine those guys with our running backs, we’ve got some of the best skill guys in the league. And so we’re excited about that, and we think we’re going to take our offense to another level this year. And I can’t wait to get started.”

Reading between the lines: The Ravens don’t need another weapon, especially one who has a history of making waves.

The Ravens feel good about what they have on the roster, as well they should. Few teams have the talent the Ravens have, which is why they are among the Super Bowl favorites.

Of course, until the NFL wraps up its investigation into Antonio Brown’s off-field conduct, the former Steelers, Raiders and Patriots wideout likely remains without a job anyway.