Frank Gore on Jets: Opportunity to get back with a good friend

Getty Images

Adam Gase first coached Frank Gore when he was an assistant with the 49ers, did so again as the Dolphins head coach in 2018 and he’ll get a third chance to work with the NFL’s third leading rusher with the Jets this year.

Gase’s presence helped sway Gore when it came time to make a decision about where to go for his 16th NFL season. Gore told Jim Trotter of NFL.com that he also had an offer from the Raiders, but chose the Jets so he could rekindle his relationship with Gase.

“I got an opportunity to get back with a good friend and a guy I respect, and I’m happy that he wanted me to be on his team,” Gore said. “And I’m happy to be around a guy who has done some great things in this league in Le'Veon Bell. That can motivate me. And I can help out the young kid that they just drafted, La’Mical Perine.”

Gore could set a new record for a 37-year-old running back if he runs for more than 505 yards for the Jets this season. He told Trotter that his start to last season gives him confidence that he can still do the job and Gase will give him the chance to prove it.