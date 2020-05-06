Gronk says he’s still WWE 24/7 champion, could lose belt at Bucs’ facility

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski has un-retired from the NFL and joined the Buccaneers. But that doesn’t mean Gronk has retired from the WWE.

Gronk said on the Gronk’d Up podcast that he remains the 24/7 champion, which under WWE rules means his title can be challenged any time, any place. Gronk says he could envision losing the belt at the team facility — perhaps even to Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

“Imagine, like, coming out of the [tight ends] meeting room, I’m like looking to my left in the hallway . . . looking to the right to make sure no one else is out of the meetings yet, and then all of a sudden I think I’m in the clear and I start walking down the hallway. . . . Coach Arians just comes out of nowhere with a flying elbow, takes me out and pins me and becomes the 24/7 champ. That would be legendary. That would be an honor to lose to him,” Gronkowski said, via the Tampa Bay Times.

It is hard to imagine Bill Belichick going along with such a scheme, but Arians is the kind of coach who might just do it.