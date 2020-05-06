Jack Doyle on Philip Rivers: We’ll do what we can do to build a connection

Getty Images

Philip Rivers had strong connections with his tight ends throughout his time with the Chargers and a look at that history would likely make Colts tight end Jack Doyle feel good about what might be in store for him this year.

Rivers signed with the Colts in March and the two players have started to get to know each other remotely during the team’s offseason program. That’s not ideal, but Doyle said he feels they’ve started to make a connection and that they’ll do whatever it takes to keep building it regardless of the circumstances.

“Whatever the world is or what we can do, we’ll do and build that timing and connection,” Doyle said, via the team’s website. “It’s been great to have him in meetings and getting to know him and talk to him.”

Doyle returned from an injury-shortened 2018 season to post 43 catches, 448 yards and four touchdowns while appearing in every game for the Colts last season.