Jets won’t sell single-game tickets right away

Getty Images

The schedule may be announced tomorrow night, but not everyone is going to start selling tickets right away.

The Jets just announced they’re allowing season ticket holders to defer payments until June, and that they won’t immediately sell single-game tickets because of uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak. Some teams are selling single-game tickets as soon as the schedule’s announced, so it’s a noticeable departure.

After what has become the standard boilerplate about planning to play the full season and taking the advice of public health officials, they said they’d hit pause on ticket business.

“Given the changing conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, individual game tickets will not go on sale tomorrow when the schedule is released,” they wrote in a statement. “We believe this is the prudent thing to do in order to provide the best experience and service for our fans at this time. We will inform you of the official individual ticket on sale date for the 2020 season as well as any other updates as they become available.

“We look forward to seeing our fans back at MetLife Stadium when the season starts.”

The Jets had previously deferred April and May payments on season tickets.