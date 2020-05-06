Joe Schobert wants to turn Jaguars into a “winning franchise”

Getty Images

The Jaguars have an all-time record of 176-224 (.440). They’ve had one winning season in the last 12 years, and lost double-digit games in nine of those 12.

So, I guess if you were an optimist, you’d see the potential for growth. Or else you were in a really weird place before.

The Jaguars signed former Browns linebacker Joe Schobert to a five-year, $53.75 million deal in free agency, turning him into a rich man and a true believer at the same time.

“I want to prove I can be part of winning franchise,” Schobert said, via John Oehser of the team’s official website. “I want to be able to change the culture into a traditional winning culture, to be able to be a team that can go to the playoffs year after year and be one of the more successful teams in the AFC and competing for titles every year.”

Roll that around in your head for a second. A man came to Jacksonville for the chance to win.

Granted, times have been hard in Cleveland lately, with no winning seasons in the last 12, and double-digit losses in 10 of those seasons, and an 0-16 and a 1-15 thrown in for good measure. Schobert arrived just in time for those two, though the 2016 fourth-rounder has proven himself on an individual level.

Perhaps escaping institutional losing made anything look good, but the money certainly didn’t hurt.

Schobert’s being counted on to help turn things around, after a team that went to the AFC Championship Game three years ago collapsed under its own weight, with star players eager to escape.

Adding Schobert allows them to move Myles Jack to outside linebacker, and gives them a good set of linebackers to build around.

It’s something. And if you squint hard enough, it might look like hope. Or at least not Cleveland.