John Schneider on Marshawn Lynch return: We’d discuss it

Marshawn Lynch said this week that his agent has spoken to the Seahawks about a return to the team this year, but Seahawks General Manager John Schneider didn’t make it sound like things have gotten too far on Wednesday.

Schneider made an appearance on 105.7 The Fan and said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, that Lynch knows the team “wouldn’t say no to anything” without talking it through first. He added that “we would discuss” that with Lynch and his representatives, which makes it seem that any talks have been quite preliminary.

Lynch said to “expect the unexpected” while discussing his potential return to Seattle and that he’s “lookin’ good” whether or not it happens.

Lynch came out of retirement to help an injury-ravaged Seahawks backfield late last season. He ran 12 times for 34 yards and a touchdown in one regular season game and 18 times for 33 yards and three touchdowns in two postseason outings.