Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Aaron Rodgers will be the guy until he’s ready to stop playing

Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling wasn’t as surprised as some other people to see the team draft a quarterback in the first round this year, but he doesn’t see Jordan Love‘s arrival changing much about the way they do business in Green Bay.

Valdes-Scantling said he doesn’t think Love will draw something extra out of Rodgers because Rodgers “doesn’t need another guy motivating him.” He also doesn’t see the rookie quarterback changing much about how long Rodgers is going to be a member of the Packers.

“Our quarterback that we have right now is great — the best quarterback to ever throw a football,” Valdes-Scantling said to Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio It’s kind of the same thing when he came in learning under a great quarterback like Brett Favre. Aaron is going to plan on being our quarterback for years to come, until he’s ready to stop playing. That’s not a doubt. There’s no competition battle or anything like that; 12 is the guy, and he’s going to be the guy until he’s ready to stop playing football, so we can nip that in the bud now.”

There have been a variety of responses to Love’s selection over the last couple of weeks and the conjecture about what it means for Rodgers is unlikely to end anytime soon. Whatever happens on the field will likely have a fair amount to do with the answer to that question, which should make the Packers Offense a closely watched unit once there’s football to watch again.