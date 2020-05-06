Matt Patricia has been busy, with Barbie dolls and a ukulele

Getty Images

Like the rest of the people in the football business, Lions coach Matt Patricia has been trying to adjust to working from home.

That means a lot of videoconferencing, and the occasional Barbie doll.

Via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press, Patricia said during a Zoom call with reporters that being at home has given him a chance to spend more time with his family, time which would have otherwise been spent in the office running and offseason program.

“I’m playing a lot of Barbies too right now,” Patricia said. “When my 4-year-old daughter asks me to play, it’s really hard to turn that down. . . . That’s probably the thing I struggle with the most in my career is just not being home. That’s probably the hardest thing on me when I’m not here with my kids and my wife, which is the most important thing to me. I’ll say this. I don’t know if it’s made me a better dad. But I certainly appreciate all the time I have with my kids for right now.

“And my wife, we were actually just talking about this last night. I know there’s probably a lot of people that feel with the quarantine they get a little, whatever you want to call it, stir-crazy or kind of they’re looking at the same people every single day. But for me, I just appreciate it so much every day when I get a chance to get up and see my wife and see my kids.”

He hasn’t quite gotten to baking his own bread, but Patricia has also taken up the ukulele, as he’s trying to add new skills during quarantine conditions.

“I may call them songs,” he said. “You would call them noise. So we’ll probably just leave it at that.”

Either way, being at home has been sweet music for a lot of people in the business, including Patricia.