Nick Bosa excited to learn from new teammate Trent Williams

49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek is getting his pass rushers ready for the season with cut-ups of the offensive tackles they will face this season.

Nick Bosa requested video of another left tackle, the one on his own team.

The 49ers traded with Washington for Trent Williams, who will replace Joe Staley at left tackle.

“I’ve started looked at film of some guys, and a little bit of film on Trent, so I’m not caught off guard when camp rolls around,” Bosa said in a video conference with beat reporters, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We get cut-ups of all the tackles and Kris does a great job of that. One of the things that, as a defensive end, you need to focus on is knowing your opponent.”

Staley, who has retired, helped Bosa during Bosa’s rookie season. Williams will do the same this season.

Bosa said he is working on how better to set up offensive tackles and wants to try out some of his moves on Williams.

“He’s a really good athlete,” Bosa said. “The biggest thing that stands out is his athleticism and his feet. He’s able to recover so quickly. I saw a rep where somebody spun on him and he got beat but was able to [rebound] because he has feet like a receiver. He can move his feet so well and stay in front of guys and he’s massive, so it’s tough to beat with power. He’s one of the best in the league so it will be fun to practice against him.”