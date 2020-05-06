Nick Saban: Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy are different receivers, equally good

Getty Images

The Raiders selected Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III with the 12th overall choice. Ruggs’ college teammate, Jerry Jeudy, followed three selections later, going to the Broncos at No. 15.

So which team got the better receiver?

Their college coach would take either one.

“I think it’s a matter of personal preference, choice, whatever you want to call it,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said on NFL Network on Wednesday. “I think receivers are a little bit like a basketball team. You’ve got a point guard. You’ve got a two-guard. You’ve got a swing forward. You’ve got a power forward. They’re all different, but they’re all very critical to being successful as a team.

“So, if your personal preference was to have a speed receiver, then Henry Ruggs is probably as good as it gets. If you wanted somebody whose a little more of a finesse type player, great slot receiver, good option route runner than you probably would favor Jerry Jeudy.”

Saban expects both receivers to have successful NFL careers.

“In their own style of play, both guys are exceptional so it really was just a matter of personal choice in terms of what somebody was really looking for,” Saban said. “I think both guys are really, really good players and I think they’ll have great careers.”