Raiders sign Justin Phillips, Kamaal Seymour

The Raiders announced the signings of three players Wednesday.

Their agreement with veteran offensive tackle Sam Young previously was reported. They also signed free agent linebacker Justin Phillips and undrafted rookie offensive tackle Kamaal Seymour.

Phillips returns to the Raiders after spending a portion of the 2019 campaign with them. He appeared in four games, making four tackles on defense and three on special teams.

Phillips originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The Cowboys waived him out of the preseason, and he signed with the Raiders’ practice squad before Week One.

Seymour played four years at Rutgers, seeing action in 46 career contests with 41 starts. All of his starts came at right tackle after moving to the offensive line as a redshirt freshman.