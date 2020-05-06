Ravens’ starting center job “up in the air” right now

Getty Images

Matt Skura became the Ravens’ starting center in Week Three of the 2017 season. He played all 1,189 offensive snaps in 2018 and all 700 in the first 10 games of 2019.

But on the 16th snap of the team’s Week 11 game, Skura tore his ACL, MCL and PCL.

Patrick Mekari replaced him, and the Ravens didn’t miss a beat. Mekari played every snap in the final six games, including the postseason.

General Manager Eric DeCosta declined to name a preseason favorite to win the job.

“I think it’s up in the air,” he told season ticket holders Wednesday, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun.

DeCosta added a name to the mix, too, mentioning Bradley Bozeman as a candidate. Bozeman is the starting left guard.

“He is a guy with a lot of experience as a center [at Alabama] and is certainly capable of competing in that spot,” DeCosta said.

Michigan guard Ben Bredeson, a fourth-round choice, potentially could play the position, too.

“We’re fortunate that we’ve got three [veteran] guys who can snap and compete at that spot,” DeCosta said. “We feel like we’ve got good depth there, and I think we’re in a good spot in terms of the guards and the centers and the combination of guys that could play both spots.”