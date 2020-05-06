Report: Earl Thomas threatened at gunpoint by wife in domestic incident

Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas had a gun held to his head by his wife after she caught him cheating in an incident last month, according to a report from TMZ.

Per the police report acquired by TMZ, Thomas’ wife, Nina, confronted him and his brother, Seth, after tracking him to a rental home via his snapchat account. Thomas had left home after a disagreement over his drinking earlier in the day. His wife then logged into his social media account and found video of Thomas with another women and left to confront him.

When police arrived to the scene of the disturbance, Thomas, having gained possession of the handgun, was being chased around the vehicle by his wife, whom was now wielding a knife.

Nina Thomas told police she had called two other women to help her confront Thomas took Earl’s handgun with an intent to “scare him.” She had taken the magazine out of the gun but she was unaware of a round in the chamber.

Earl Thomas made an instagram post shortly before the story’s release indicating he had received a heads up from his agent that it was coming on Thursday morning. The story was presumably released once Thomas made his own statement about the incident.

“So my agent just hit me and said that I’m going to be on TMZ tomorrow from an altercation that happened with me and Nina,” Thomas said. “So I just wanted to get ahead of it. I mean, it’s really not anybody’s business. It’s pissing me off that it got out but it’s the world we live in today. Instead of talking about it, just keep us in y’all’s prayers. Stuff like this happens, bro. We try to live the best lives we possibly can but sometimes it don’t go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We’ve back talking. I’m seeing my kids so just keep us in your prayers.”

Thomas wrestled the gun away from his wife before any accidents could have happened. The report says she struck him in the nose in video that was recorded during the incident

Nina Thomas and the two other women involved were both arrested for their actions. She was booked for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence.