Report: Finances likely to prevent Seattle return for Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney may be open to returning to the Seahawks, but if he does, it might not be as lucrative a deal as previously offered.

According to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Clowney would have to take less money than the Seahawks offered early in the offseason if he wanted to return to the Pacific Northwest.

There were reports that Clowney was seeking in excess of $20 million a year at the start of free agency, though market forces have driven that down.

The Seahawks could have squatted on his rights for $16.5 million but chose not to, which likely indicates their price point.

When General Manager John Schneider talked about the situation last week on KJR, he used past tense verbs and said: “We took a good run at it. It didn’t happen.”

The Seahawks signed free agents Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa, and they combined for 15.5 sacks last year for the Panthers and Raiders, respectively. The Seahawks also drafted a pair of defensive ends.

Clowney only had three sacks for the Seahawks after coming over in trade with the Texans, though that’s not necessarily a fair accounting of his value there.

He said this week he’s recovered from core muscle surgery, and his inability to take a physical because of the coronavirus outbreak has complicated his market. The Browns and Titans are among other teams interested in the former No. 1 overall pick.