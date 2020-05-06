Sam Darnold: We won’t take the Patriots any more lightly

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold knows what the “big deal” has been in the AFC East this offseason.

The division has been ruled by the Patriots for two decades, but the quarterback who has been at the helm of New England’s offense won’t be back with the team. Tom Brady left for the Buccaneers in a move that Darnold noted was the cause of “headlines” around the league.

According to Darnold, it has not caused any change in the way that he and his team will view the Patriots.

“For us, every single game in the NFL is a tough one, and I think any player can attest to that,” Darnold said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “So we’re not going to take anyone more or less lightly just because — even though one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player of all time, left the organization. We’re not going to take them any more lightly.”

Oddsmakers are taking the Patriots more lightly than they did when Brady was with the team, but they’re still projected to win more games than the Jets and that serves as a reminder that there’s plenty for the Jets to focus on in house in the near future.