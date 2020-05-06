Tashaun Gipson thinks he and Eddie Jackson will be “a deadly combination”

Getty Images

Safety Tashaun Gipson hasn’t been a member of the Bears for long, but he’s had enough time to find out things he likes about his new team.

He thinks that playing with a pass rush that features Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Akiem Hicks is “a DB’s dream” and he’s equally pumped up about who he’ll be partnered with in the secondary. Gipson says safety Eddie Jackson‘s “ball skills” are among the things that jump out to him and make him think it will be a fruitful match at the back end of the defense.

“I like the way he plays the game,” Gipson said, via the Chicago Tribune. “I like his instincts. Pairing with a guy like that, I’ve always prided myself on being ball-aware. And having two guys back there, with a D-line and a front seven like that in front of you . . . that’s going to be a deadly combination.”

Gipson acknowledges that joining the Bears at the end of April and being part of a remote offseason program leave him “behind from a chemistry standpoint,” but it’s clear he thinks the end result will be a strong one.