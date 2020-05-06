Teams can release their schedules 30 minutes before NFL’s official release on Thursday

Getty Images

The NFL announced this week that the schedule for the 2020 season will be officially unveiled at 8 p.m. ET, but no teams will have to wait to spill the beans about their slates.

Some teams have posted on social media that their own schedules will be released at 7:30 p.m. ET and NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed that they are doing so with the approval of the league.

“For the first time ever, each club may release its own game schedule on its owned and operated media platforms at 7:30 p.m. ET, 30 minutes before the NFL Network Schedule Release show begins at 8:00 p.m.,” McCarthy told TheBigLead.com. “Clubs can choose to release their schedule in any appropriate way they choose, while prominently promoting the national NFL Network Schedule Release show to follow, during which the full schedule will be released, analyzed and discussed.”

Teams were creative about unofficially announcing free agent moves on social media in March and they’ve done some fun things with schedules on different platforms in the past, so it should be a chance for teams to have some fun as we look ahead to a 2020 season we hope will be played in full.