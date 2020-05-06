Ted Ginn: Don’t let the age fool you; I can still run

Getty Images

A year ago, Ted Ginn boasted he still was the fastest man in the league and challenged all comers in a “pole-to-pole race” for $10,000. The receiver, though, didn’t show up for the “40 Yards of Gold” to prove it.

Ginn ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the 2007 Combine while recovering from a sprained foot and said Wednesday he has run as fast as 4.22.

Now 35, Ginn might have lost a step. But losing a step for him isn’t the same as anyone else losing a step. He’s still fast.

“I can still run,” Ginn said in a conference call with the team’s beat writers, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. “That’s my attribute. I can run. I can catch. I can jump. . . . Don’t let the age and the years fool you.”

Ginn signed a one-year deal with the Bears, the sixth team he has played for since the Dolphins made him the ninth overall choice in 2007.

“I bring speed,” Ginn said. “I bring that element of stretching the field, so I know I’ll be helping in that role. And then [it’s] being able to catch things underneath and making my way within that role.”

Ginn has 409 career receptions for 5,702 yards and 33 touchdowns in 187 games. He also has extensive experience as a kickoff and punt returner.