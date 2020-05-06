Telvin Smith pleads not guilty to unlawful sexual contact with a minor

Getty Images

Former Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has entered a not guilty plea in response to his arrest on a charge of unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Smith was arrested and bonded out of jail on May 1 and First Coast News reports that he filed a not guilty plea while waiving his arraignment on the charge. He also waived his right to be present for all pre-trial hearings.

Per the arrest warrant, Smith had sex with an underage girl on multiple occasions at his home and in his car. It also says that DNA from the girl was found in Smith’s car when it was confiscated by police in November.

Smith announced he wouldn’t be playing the 2019 season for the Jaguars last May.