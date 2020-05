Getty Images

Washington added some offensive line depth Wednesday.

According to a tweet from his agent Brett Tessler, veteran guard Mike Liedtke has agreed to terms with Washington.

He’s been with the Buccaneers since 2016, and has appeared in 10 games. He didn’t play last year after undergoing shoulder surgery, and the Bucs didn’t tender him as an exclusive rights free agent.

The 28-year-old has also spent time with the Dolphins, Chiefs, Jets, and Browns.