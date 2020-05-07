Alex Mack became an accidental baker during quarantine

Getty Images

Alex Mack can’t go to the gym and lift weights.

That does not mean he’s not getting a workout.

The Falcons center has taken up a new hobby during his coronavirus outbreak lockdown, becoming a bit of a baker after accidentally ordering way more flour than any homeowner needs.

“I needed flour so I went on Amazon, and I really didn’t pay attention to the size or anything, and I ended up buying a 50-pound bag of flour,” Mack said, via Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com. “I didn’t realize how much flour 50 pounds was. So now I’m baking bread just to get rid of all the flour.”

Since then, his social media feed has been full of delicious-looking baked goods, and he’s realized the hidden benefits of baking-as-workout.

“There’s a fair amount of grip strength that’s required to do the kneading, folding and that stuff,” he said.

“I’m trying to stay inside and do the right thing, and that’s also paired with this desire to have hobbies and develop things,” Mack said. “It’s hard to have hobbies when you can’t go out. But I knew flour, water and yeast turns into bread. So I got the ingredients, I went on Amazon and bought a bread book, and there’s not a lot you can’t learn if you get a book or two and then go on YouTube. There’s someone on almost any subject on YouTube just dying to teach you how to do something.”

He’s still working out in his garage/gym, to lessen the concern about him showing up this season looking like the Pillsbury Doughboy.