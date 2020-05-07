Buccaneers have five prime-time appearances

Bucs NFL schedule 2020
Get ready to see plenty of #Tommy in pewter.

As expected, the Buccaneers will be a major fixture on the 2020 prime-time schedule, with five night games.

Tampa Bay will play in Week Five on Thursday night (October 8) at the Bears, Week Seven on Sunday night (October 25) at the Raiders, Week Eight on Monday night (November 2) at the Giants, Week Nine on Sunday night (November 8) vs. the Saints, and Week 11 on Monday night (November 23) vs. the Rams.

The Buccaneers also have four games set for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff: Week One at the Saints, Week Three at Denver, Week Six vs. the Packers, and Week 12 vs. the Chiefs.

From Week Five through Week Nine, the Bucs have five straight games on major national stages, with a Thursday game, two Sunday night games, a Monday night game, and a late-afternoon Sunday game.

It won’t be an easy start to the season, with games at the Saints, then at home vs. the Panthers, at the Broncos (where Tom Brady has often struggled), vs. the Chargers, at the Bears, and vs. the Packers.

The schedule finishes with a pair of games against the Falcons sandwiched around a trip to Detroit that has a “TBD” designation, presumably meaning that the Week 16 game could be moved to Saturday.

The Bucs have a late bye — Week 13 — followed by a Vikings from the Vikings, which starts the final 25 percent of the season.

