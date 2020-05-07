C.J. Mosley feeling good in recovery from groin surgery

Getty Images

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley is nearing full strength in his recovery from season-ending groin surgery.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Mosley said on Wednesday that he’s not quite fully recovered from the procedure but that he’s on track to be ready for training camp.

“I wouldn’t say it’s 100 percent,” Mosley said. “I haven’t made those (cutting) movements, but I feel good. Mentally and physically, I feel great. It’s just a matter of getting on the field and doing it.”

Mosley was tracking to be ready for offseason workouts before those very workouts were shut down across the league due to the coronavirus. Given current realities, it appears as though Mosley won’t have a chance to get on the field with his teammates until training camps are scheduled to open in July anyway.

Mosley played in just two games for the Jets last season after making the move from the Baltimore Ravens in free agency last year. He was injured in the season opener and tried to return to the lineup in October before going on injured reserve. He underwent surgery in December.