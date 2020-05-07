CFL Commissioner: Most likely scenario is no season at all

Getty Images

The Canadian Football League 2020 season is likely to be scrapped.

That was the blunt assessment of CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie, who said today that he is struggling to see a way the league makes it out of the coronavirus pandemic in any shape to have a season at all this year.

“Our best-case scenario for this year is a drastically truncated season. And our most likely scenario is no season at all,” Ambrosie said, via Dan Barnes of Post Media.

Ambrosie even seemed to raise the possibility that the CFL could go out of business entirely, saying that a bailout from the Canadian government may be necessary to keep the league standing.

“A ban on large gatherings means no revenue, no business, for us,” Ambrosie said. “We want to ensure it also does not mean no CFL, for the future. We want to earn this money – and pay taxpayers back – by delivering real value through a partnership with government.”

The CFL had planned to begin the regular season on June 11 and play the Grey Cup on November 22.