Chase Winovich had hernia surgery in February

Chase Winovich became the second Patriots rookie of the Bill Belichick era to record 5.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits last season and his bid to progress to even better results in his second season included rehabbing from surgery early this offseason.

In a piece covering how Winovich is working to stay in shape with the team’s offseason program being conducted remotely, Stan Grossfeld of the Boston Globe notes that Winovich had hernia surgery in February. The rehab appears to have gone well as Winovich is lifting weights, doing yoga and using a Peloton bike among other activities he hopes will help him contribute to continued success in New England.

“I really trust Coach Belichick, the genius that he is,” Winovich said. “You’ve got to trust the process. I think if anybody in this world has kind of earned that respect with all those Super Bowls, it is Coach Belichick.”

If Winovich builds off his rookie success and avoids injuries that cost him regular season time, it would help the Patriots’ ability to keep things rolling.