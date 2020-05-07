Chiefs get Texans Week 1, Ravens Week 3, Patriots Week 4

Getty Images

The defending Super Bowl champions will have a gauntlet of an opening schedule.

Kansas City plays the other three defending division champions in the AFC in its first four games.

The Chiefs open with the traditional Thursday night game for the defending champions, taking on the Texans at home in Week One. The Patrick Mahomes–Deshaun Watson quarterback matchup will get plenty of promotion from the NFL this year, and for years to come.

After heading to Los Angeles and taking on the Chargers in Week Two, the Chiefs play the Ravens on Monday Night Football in Baltimore Week Three. Then in Week Four, the Chiefs host the Patriots.

The Chiefs then get the Raiders in Week Five, Bills in Week Six, Broncos in Week Seven, Jets in Week Eight and Panthers in Week Nine. After the Week 10 bye the Chiefs are on Sunday Night Football against the Raiders in Week 11, against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 12, against the Broncos in Week 13, the Dolphins in Week 14, the Saints in Week 15, the Falcons in Week 16 and the Chargers in Week 17.

It won’t be easy for the Chiefs to start 4-0 with that schedule. But if they do, they’ll have taken a big first step toward successfully defending their championship.