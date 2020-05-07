Getty Images

The Cowboys have opened the season with the Giants for four of the past five seasons. In 2018, the Cowboys opened at Carolina before hosting the Giants in Week Two.

But the Cowboys have to wait until Oct. 11 to host the Giants in Week Five this season.

They instead will open SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in the season opener against the Rams on Sunday Night Football on NBC on Sept. 13.

The Cowboys’ first home game comes in Week Two against the Falcons.

The Cowboys, who hold training camp in Oxnard, California, also play the Chargers’ first preseason game in SoFi Stadium.

It always was Jerry Jones’ wish to open SoFi considering the part he played in getting football back to Los Angeles.

“We’re going to all have a memory — Gerald [McCoy] is; all the players are, coaches; I’m going to have a memory of having played that first regular-season game against a Los Angeles Rams team that’s stepped out there in the entertainment capital of the world in that iconic stadium,” the owner said live on a team website broadcast. “Your Dallas Cowboys are coming out there to show up on center stage. I see it. I feel it. It feels like the Cowboys, really, to get to be out there in that gorgeous new stadium.”

The Cowboys’ traditional Thanksgiving Day game will take place at AT&T Stadium against Washington. That traditionally is the highest-rated NFL game of the season.

It is the 10th time Dallas and Washington will face off on Thanksgiving.

“It arguably is one of the key days of sports in the nation,” Jones said, “because everyone, even the ones who don’t normally watch football, are sitting there on Derby Day. And boy, they’ve got these Cowboys tuned in. . . . What’s more fitting than to have those Redskins [on Thanksgiving].”

They also will continue with their new tradition of playing back-to-back Thursday games. They travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens the Thursday after Thanksgiving on Dec. 3.

It will mark the sixth time the Cowboys have played back-to-back Thursday games and the fifth year in a row.

The Cowboys got three Sunday night games (Rams, Eagles, 49ers) and a Monday night game (Cardinals) in addition to the Thursday night game (Ravens) and the Thanksgiving Day national game (Washington).