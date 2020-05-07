Darius Leonard has high hopes, and more help to reach them

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has big goals.

But he got a big assist toward them this offseason.

The former defensive rookie of the year rattled off a list of goals which include defensive player of the year, Super Bowl MVP, league MVP, so merely being good is not good enough.

“I wrote down 15 goals last year,” Leonard said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I only met three or four of them. That’s unacceptable in my book.”

Leonard missed three games with a concussion last year and was slowed by an offseason ankle problem, but still had 121 tackles, five sacks, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles. And as he considers a defense with newcomer DeForest Buckner in the middle of the line, he thinks he has a chance to be even better.

“Exciting to add another monster to the defense,” Leonard said. “If we’ve got all those dogs up front, there’s no way the offensive line can climb up as quick. . . . That’s going to allow the linebackers to hopefully run free and make more plays.”

And if they do, Leonard might be able to achieve some of his own lofty goals.