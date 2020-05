Getty Images

The Dolphins are working their way through their rookie signings.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with fifth-rounder Curtis Weaver.

Weaver, a pass-rusher from Boise State, finished his college career as the Mountain West Conference’s all-time sack leader (34 in three seasons). He had 13.5 sacks last year.

The Dolphins signed fourth-rounder Solomon Kindley yesterday, as they chip away at their 11-man draft class.