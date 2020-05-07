Dolphins sign fifth-round choice Jason Strowbridge

Getty Images

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with fifth-round draft choice Jason Strowbridge, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The team signed its other fifth-round defensive end, Curtis Weaver, earlier in the day. It signed fourth-rounder Solomon Kindley on Wednesday.

Strowbridge, a North Carolina defensive end, grew up in nearby Deerfield Beach, Florida.

“Being from Deerfield, 40 minutes from the stadium, it means everything to come back and play for your hometown team,” Strowbridge said after the Dolphins drafted him, via the team website.

Strowbridge played 1,728 snaps in his three seasons at UNC, and in his final two seasons, he made a combined 10 sacks.