Dwayne Haskins feels “new sense of urgency” in Washington

Getty Images

Washington head coach Ron Rivera believes the team can make a quicker turnaround than he and many others may have expected and it appears his belief is creating a new feeling for the team’s players.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins wrote a long piece for the team’s website that featured him reminiscing about last year’s draft, his rookie season and what’s gone on this offseason. One thing he’s noticed about the change from 2019 to 2020 has to do with the energy around the team.

Haskins wrote that it was lacking at points this year, but he’s seeing things differently even as the team goes through this offseason at a distance.

“A lot of times last year, I thought we were dragging,” Haskins wrote. “This year, I feel a new sense of urgency. That’s what is fun about football. It’s the “want to,” to play your best in every situation.”

Whether it’s Rivera, Haskins or anyone else, any talk about a difference in the organization will remain exactly that until the team gets a chance to show that they’re different on the field.