Eight teams have five primetime games, including Bucs, Rams, Patriots

The Cowboys were expected to have five primetime games. As America’s Team, they traditionally play five night games.

But they’re joined by seven other teams with five primetime appearances.

The Ravens, Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Patriots, 49ers and Buccaneers also play five night games.

The Ravens, having posted the league’s best regular-season record last season, the Chiefs as Super Bowl champions, and the 49ers as NFC champions were expected to have a lot of primetime games.

The Packers weren’t a shock with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback. Neither were the Bucs after signing Tom Brady.

But the Rams, coming off a 9-7, non-playoff season, and the Patriots, without Brady, were something of a surprise.

The Bucs and Ravens each will play three primetime games in a row.