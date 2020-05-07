First regular-season game in Las Vegas will be simulcast on ABC

Getty Images

Once upon a time, ABC televised a show called Vegas. More recently, ABC televised Monday Night Football. This year, ABC will televise the first ever Monday night game (and first regular-season game) ever played in Las Vegas.

The Week Two Monday night game between the Saints and Raiders in Las Vegas will be broadcast both by ESPN and ABC. It will be the first Monday night game on ABC since the conclusion of the 2005 season.

The date of the game — September 21, 1970 — also will be the 50th anniversary of the debut of Monday Night Football.

According to ESPN, no other 2020 Monday night games will be simulcast by ABC.

The move comes amid speculation that, in the next round of TV contracts, Monday Night Football will move back to ABC. Whether or not it does, for one Monday in 2020 it will.