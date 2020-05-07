Giants sign “Mr. Irrelevant” Tae Crowder

Getty Images

The final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft has signed his first NFL contract.

The Giants announced the signing of 225th overall pick Tae Crowder on Thursday. The linebacker signed a four-year deal with the team.

Crowder moved to defense upon arriving at Georgia and picked up steady playing time over his final two seasons with the Bulldogs. He started 13 games last year and posted 62 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Crowder is the first Giants pick from this year’s draft to sign a contract. The team’ first overall pick was another Georgia product in tackle Andrew Thomas and they have eight other picks to sign to get their entire group under contract.