Goodell: “We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary”

Getty Images

The 2020 schedule has been released. With the schedule, the Commissioner has released a statement.

“The release of the NFL schedule is something our fans eagerly anticipate every year, as they look forward with hope and optimism to the season ahead,” Goodell said. “In preparing to play the season as scheduled, we will continue to make our decisions based on the latest medical and public health advice, in compliance with government regulations, and with appropriate safety protocols to protect the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel, and our communities.

“We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this off-season in safely and efficiently conducting key activities such as free agency, the virtual off-season program, and the 2020 NFL draft.”

PFT has explained that there’s an “extremely small” chance the NFL season won’t happen. The league plans to play all games, and there’s optimism that it will happen in open stadiums. The key will be the availability of adequate testing for the coronavirus, and testing is expecting to be readily available and efficient by the time football season rolls around.