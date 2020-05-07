Jets and Dolphins will play each other in back-to-back games

Getty Images

The Jets and Dolphins will be able to double-dip on game-planning in the middle of the season.

The AFC East rivals will play in Miami in Week 10, and again in New York in Week 12.

Since both teams have a Week 11 bye, it means they’ll play each other in back-to-back games.

According to NFL Research, that will mark the first time teams have played each other in consecutive games since 1991, when the Chargers and Seahawks had a quick turnaround.

It’s also reasonable that even if the Dolphins want to give new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa time to get his feet underneath him, that he’d be playing by that point anyway.