Jim Harbaugh proposes changes to draft eligibility in open letter

Posted by Josh Alper on May 7, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has played and coached at the highest level of college football as well as in the NFL and he has again proposed some changes to when players should become eligible to move on to the professional ranks.

Harbaugh wrote an “open letter to the football community” that proposes doing away with current rules calling for players to wait three years from the end of high school before they would be able to enter the draft. Harbaugh also believes that players who are not selected should be able to return to school.

“The individual could choose to declare for the professional draft after any season he chooses,” Harbaugh wrote. “If he is drafted within the first 224 picks of the NFL Draft, or chooses to sign a free agent contract, he would forego remaining college eligibility. However, if the individual is not drafted within the first 224 picks of the NFL Draft, he would be able to return to college football if he chooses without penalty, provided he remains in academic compliance and does not receive payment from an agent.”

Harbaugh also proposes allowing players to consult with agents and/or lawyers about their decision to enter the draft without losing their eligibility, which is allowed in some other collegiate sports but not in football. He also proposes eliminating the redshirt, giving all players five years of eligibility and lifting the cap of 25 scholarships for incoming freshmen and transfers.

Any change to the draft eligibility rules would require an agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association and Harbaugh’s past airings of his feelings on the topic have not led to any changes.

9 responses to “Jim Harbaugh proposes changes to draft eligibility in open letter

  2. Those are good proposals. Why not let a kid take a shot at getting drafted and if it doesn’t happen, have the option to go back to school and play? I don’t see the downside.

  4. College coaches are recruiting 24/7. Anything that comes out of a college coach’s mouth is directed at recruits. Most smart people would say “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. Most rich people too. There’s a reason the NFL is so much more popular than baseball and basketball, and it has a lot to do with having rosters full of kids who spent a few years on a college campus. There’s also a reason places like Michigan Stadium pack in over 100,000 fans every Saturday. If all the blue chip players are gone, the fans will be gone too.

  6. It’s not up to Rog & the boys, it’s up to the NCAA. The NFL has no say in what a player who wasn’t signed by an NFL team can do.

  7. I’m not a Jim Harbaugh fan but he seems to genuinely care for the kids which says a lot about his character

  8. I’d let a player return to school even if he gets drafted but doesn’t want to accept the situation he’s drafted into. Don’t want to play for a crappy team that drafted you in the 6th round? Go back to school and try to improve yourself – and accept the possibility of injury etc.. Give the kid some say in it. More than 1 NFL owner needs to be reminded he’s an employer, not a literal “owner”.

  9. The quality of both college football and the NFL would drop off dramatically if every 4 and 5 star recruit went straight to the NFL.

