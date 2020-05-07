Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield headline Thursday night in Week Two

Getty Images

First overall pick Joe Burrow will be making his first Thursday night appearance in Week Two of the regular season if all goes according to plan.

The Bengals are set to be in Cleveland as the Thursday Night Football slate gets underway. Baker Mayfield got his first NFL win on a Thursday night against the Jets in 2018 and got another Thursday win over the Steelers last season, so he’ll be looking to go 3-0 in these matchups.

Miami will be in Jacksonville in Week Three, the Broncos face the Jets in Week Four and Tom Brady brings the Bucs to Chicago in Week Five. The Bills host the Chiefs in Week Six, the Giants hit Philly in Week Seven and the Falcons head to Carolina in Week Eight.

Week Nine finds the Packers in Santa Clara to face the 49ers, the Colts and Titans will have an AFC South clash in Week 10 and the Cardinals will go to Seattle in Week 11. After a Thanksgiving break, the schedule wraps up with the Cowboys and Ravens, the Patriots and Rams and the Chargers and Raiders.

The first three weeks are on NFL Network while the rest of the games are also on FOX and Amazon.