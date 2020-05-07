Joe Flacco had neck surgery, may not be ready for start of season

Getty Images

Joe Flacco remains unsigned, and it may be a while before he’s ready to go.

Flacco, the quarterback who spent last season in Denver after 11 years in Baltimore, had neck surgery in early April, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Flacco is not expected to be cleared until somewhere around late August or mid-September, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

If it’s mid-September, that means Flacco wouldn’t be ready by the start of the season. It may be tough for him to find a team interested in signing him if he’s not going to be ready for Week One.

The 35-year-old Flacco is not a candidate to start anywhere, but he is good enough to be a backup — at least if he’s healthy enough to play. Until then, he may remain unsigned.