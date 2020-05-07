Lambeau to host two games in three days in October

Getty Images

The tundra may not be frozen at Lambeau Field in October.

But it will be well-worn.

The Packers host the Falcons on Monday Night Football in Week Four, a game which will be played on Oct. 5.

That will be a quick turnaround, since the venerable stadium will host Wisconsin and Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 3, a game that’s schedule to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The Packers asked the league to be on the road that week, as well as the week prior, when golf’s Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits, which is about an hour south of Green Bay.

The league complied with that request, as the Packers will travel to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday Night Football in Week Three.

It will represent a challenge for the grounds crew making sure the turf is safe and playable, but the fact it isn’t later in the season makes it more workable.