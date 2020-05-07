Myles Garrett returns to Pittsburgh on Oct. 18

Getty Images

Myles Garrett hasn’t played since Nov. 14, 2019. That’s the day that will live in infamy for the Browns defensive end.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell indefinitely suspended Garrett after Garrett ripped off Mason Rudolph‘s helmet and bashed the quarterback over the head with it. The suspension ended up being six games as Goodell reinstated Garrett this offseason.

Steelers fans — if not Rudolph and the team’s players — surely scanned the schedule Thursday night searching for Garrett’s return date to Pittsburgh.

It’s Oct. 18 in Week Six in a 1 p.m. ET game.

With any luck for the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger will be at quarterback with Rudolph on the bench.

But Garrett will have to deal with Rudolph’s teammates, who have defended their backup quarterback against Garrett’s racial-slur accusations, and Steelers fans, who will come loaded for bear . . . or a Brown as it were.

The Browns close out their regular-season schedule Jan. 3 against the Steelers at home.