NLRB dismisses Russell Okung’s unfair labor practice charge against the NFLPA

Just before the world turned upside down due to the pandemic, Panthers tackle Russell Okung tried to turn the NFL Players Association on it ear with a claim that the union engaged in unfair labor practices.

Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the National Labor Relations Board has dismissed Okung’s charge.

Okung had accused the union’s staff, including executive director DeMaurice Smith, of forcing a vote on the recently-adopted Collective Bargaining Agreement over the objections of the Executive Committee, in violation of the NFLPA’s constitution. The union strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Okung’s retention of lawyer Peter Ginsburg had prompted speculation that Okung would file a lawsuit to block the then-pending vote or to overturn the outcome. No civil action has been filed by Okung, to date.