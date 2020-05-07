Opponents in second week of season share bye weeks

Getty Images

One of the potential scenarios for adjusting the NFL schedule this fall should the normal slate be affected by ongoing coronavrius fallout is apparent in the way the league scheduled its bye weeks.

Every team in the league shares its bye week with the team they play during the second week of the season. This setup would allow for bye weeks to be nixed altogether with the lost game in Week 2 rescheduled to fill the hole in the calendar later in the year. The following is the list of matchups for Week 2 of the schedule and a list of the shared byes for each team.

Cincinnati at Cleveland (Week 9)

NY Giants at Chicago (Week 11)

Atlanta at Dallas (Week 10)

Detroit at Green Bay (Week 5)

Minnesota at Indianapolis (Week 7)

Buffalo at Miami (Week 11)

San Francisco at NY Jets (Week 11)

LA Rams at Philadelphia (Week 9)

Denver at Pittsburgh (Week 8)

Carolina at Tampa Bay (Week 13)

Jacksonville at Tennessee (Week 7)

Washington at Arizona (Week 8)

Baltimore at Houston (Week 8)

Kansas City at LA Chargers (Week 10)

New England at Seattle (Week 6)

New Orleans at Las Vegas (Week 6)

The Pro Bowl could also theoretically be canceled to buy an extra week of flexibility in the schedule without having to push back the scheduled date of the Super Bowl on February 7.

The NFL will continue to go about business as usual from a planning standpoint until they are forced to alter course. Those decisions can still be postponed for quite some time yet as training camps aren’t set to open until mid-July at the earliest. And even if training camps were delayed, the preseason could be shortened first before the regular season would be impacted at all. But the league has built in some flexibility to its schedule to adapt to an uncertain fall ahead.