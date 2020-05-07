Panthers bring in another Matt Rhule associate in personnel department

Getty Images

New Panthers coach Matt Rhule has filled his coaching staff (and a not-insignificant portion of his roster) with familiar faces from Temple and Baylor.

And that work is continuing on the personnel side.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers are hiring former Eagles national scout Pat Stewart as director of player personnel.

Longtime college-side scout Jeff Morrow currently carries the title of executive director of player personnel there, and he’s expected to remain on staff.

Stewart spent the last two years with the Eagles after 11 with the Patriots. He worked with Rhule at both Western Carolina and Temple.

Some level of adjustment on the personnel side was anticipated anyway, as owner David Tepper has outlined plans to bring in an assistant for General Manager Marty Hurney, who would have an inside track as heir apparent for that job in a few years.