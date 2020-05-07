Pass interference replay is dead

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 7, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
After a largely unsuccessful one-year experiment, replay review of pass interference will not return to the NFL in 2020.

Competition Committee Chairman Rich McKay said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the rule allowing the league office to use replay to review pass interference was passed for one year only, and there is so little support for passing it for another year this year, that no one is even going to bother bringing it to a vote.

“We’re not going to vote on, because nobody is putting forward, the OPI/DPI review again. So that dies a natural death,” McKay said.

McKay said the NFL tries to limit replay to objective questions like whether a ball touched the ground or whether a player’s foot touched a sideline, and that pass interference is fundamentally subjective.

“We were trying to apply something that we’ve always been fearful of . . . putting a totally subjective play into replay,” McKay said.

And with that, pass interference will now be determined exclusively by the officials on the field, with no review from the league officiating office.

26 responses to “Pass interference replay is dead

  1. The rule allowing the league office to use replay to review pass interference a.k.a. the rule passed ONLY because Sean Payton would not stop screaming like he was being boiled alive.

  2. The idea was good. The execution was terrible. Refs get an F. The league gets an F for not holding the refs accountable.

  4. I don’t think subjective replays like pass interference can be successful considering that the league STILL doesn’t know what a catch is!

  5. What this means is that questionable pass interference calls will skyrocket again. All part of the CONTINUING 40+ year trend to cripple defenses in order to artificially inflate scoring and offensive stats.

  7. The NFL never wanted it to succeed, which is why even on obvious challenges calls were not overturned. They rigged the ‘experiment’.

  8. The solution to the problem it was trying to fix was not worth the unintended consequences. Kudos to the NFL for recognizing the mistake and not compounding it.

  10. The way it was implemented was inarguably poor. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a significant problem. Until they come up with a real solution, games like the Saints/Rams demonstrate little other explanation than the fix is in whether it is or isn’t. They need to find solutions for getting the call right on the field no matter what that takes.

  12. Just get rid of the penalty all together – or only call it when it’s egregious. NFL receivers are really good at embellishing. The risk / reward is so high for them – especially on deep passes.

  13. Throwing out the baby with the bathwater is not the thing to do. We all saw many clearly bad calls last season, some of which had major impact on critical games, including the playoffs. The system needed work but shouldn’t be abandoned.

    Now were going to have to listen to the cries of aggrieved parties ad nauseum. Even when the calls were clearly right in instant replay, partisans will cry foul. The biggest problem was Al Riverton, not the system he couldn’t operate with any consistency.

  15. There needs to just be a common sense rule in the nfl. Just something with a blanket style coverage that would allow a reversal if there’s an obvious mistake.

  16. cobrala2 says:
    May 7, 2020 at 1:31 pm
    “We couldn’t do a good job so we quit.” is all I read.

    Wasssss, once a man…and I totally agree.

  18. Once again there are those screaming the “rigged” nonsense.

    Until someone can tell us for who, by who and to what purpose ANY game is ‘rigged” I’m not listening.

    And I’m a Saints fan since birth.

  19. xbot5000 says:
    May 7, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    Just get rid of the penalty all together – or only call it when it’s egregious. NFL receivers are really good at embellishing. The risk / reward is so high for them – especially on deep passes.

    If pass interference was eliminated, you’d never see a passing TD again… defensive backs would just drag down receivers every chance they could. And using “egregious” as a defining factor would end up the same as we saw last season with the replays – whose opinion of what “egregious” means would be used?

  20. It would have been fine, but they needed to make the evaluation by the same criteria as during the game. The two-tiered approach meant that you were guessing if you challenged.

  21. araidersfan says:
    May 7, 2020 at 1:30 pm
    What this means is that questionable pass interference calls will skyrocket again. All part of the CONTINUING 40+ year trend to cripple defenses in order to artificially inflate scoring and offensive stats.

    I understand what u mean but that rule was TERRIBLE. Too many times obvious calls weren’t overturned and the ones that weren’t obvious were. Horrible idea worse implementation. Im glad its gone.

  22. The NFL needs to look no further than the XFL for a sensible solution. It was interesting to see the replay official review and discuss the decision, and they mostly made sense. How was the NFL so often unable to get it right?

  23. Referees sabotaged it: Regardless of evidence
    1st-3rd week : reverse every call, week 4-17 : reverse nothing

  24. This ‘we was robbed’ rule, though by itself did not ultimately cost NO the NFC championship game, was a Pandora’s Box for which the oft-reviled Mike Brown of Cincinnati was the sole vote against.

    I just hope its death causes restraint in trying to change OT rules.

  25. “After further review, pass interference replay is dead” is a better headline.

  26. Thank God. It was obvious from the jump that the refs weren’t willing to admit their mistakes on these challenges (and it was just dumb to begin with).

